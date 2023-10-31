When folding smartphones first came out, the configuration allowed the devices to turn into a tablet when fully open. It wasn’t until the next generation of foldables finally adapted the clamshell form factor that waves of nostalgia finally hit consumers. Now, Samsung pays tribute to a classic with the Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro.

Before Apple firmly established the fundamentals of a modern smartphone, the telecommunications market was overflowing with the usual stuff. The majority of handsets during the good old days still relied on physical keys and came in several configurations. Now, almost every flagship model follows the same formula.

Back then, premium SKUs were either presented as a candy bar, a slider, or a flip, with a few whimsical exceptions thrown in between. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro is a tribute to an iconic cellphone which originally launched in 2003. This means the target demographic is limited to those who previously owned one.

So far, the only markets to get an official release are South Korea, Australia, Spain, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. Technical specifications should match that of the standard version as this limited-edition unit is purely a cosmetic tweak to appeal to collectors and old-school users.

“At that time, the SGH-E700 was a groundbreaking mobile phone, being Samsung’s first to feature a built-in antenna. This innovation, coupled with the phone’s widespread popularity, played a pivotal role in advancing Samsung’s position in the mobile phone industry,” reads the press materials.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro is adorned with a silver frame and indigo-blue elements. It also flaunts a user interface revamp to replicate the pixel graphics of the past. The package includes a Flipsuit case with three replaceable Flipsuit cards. A serialized collector card adds to its highly collectible aspect.

Images courtesy of Samsung