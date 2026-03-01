As we age, our priorities also need to change. Ideally, health should be at the top of the list, but it might not be as straightforward for others. Hitting the gym is not the only option available. You can engage in various forms of exercise or participate in sports. Meanwhile, if your home has the space, the NB2 will help you stay fit.

Studies reportedly show that brisk walking, jogging, and running are effective. Depending on the frequency and intensity, these can help maintain or lose weight. Furthermore, these are excellent forms of cardio workouts to boost stamina. All we need is a robust pair of sneakers and a route to follow.

Unfortunately, these activities can also expose people to air pollution and other hazards. Therefore, a treadmill is a handy piece of equipment to invest in. Fitkol is marketing the NB2 as a model with cutting-edge artificial intelligence, delivering a dynamic experience for each user.

“Experience a run that auto-adjusts to your body in real-time, keeping you in the perfect ‘flow state’ so you never burn out. It transforms daily exercise from a chore into a habit you’ll actually stick with,” reads the product page. A heavy-duty reinforced steel frame supports up to 440 lbs.

Maintain a slow, safe walk, or push your body to its limits. The NB2 can switch speeds smoothly to keep you at an optimal pace. The 5-horsepower Bosch brushless motor supports a maximum speed of 10.3 mph and a maximum incline of 10%. Lastly, two water bottle holders keep hydration within reach.

