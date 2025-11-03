As predicted by market analysts, slim is the ongoing trend right now among smartphones. Ever since word got out that Apple had the iPhone Air in development, rivals scrambled to follow suit. Samsung took the first plunge with the Galaxy S25 Edge with mixed results. The next manufacturer to take a stab at it was TECNO, now It’s Motorola’s turn on the stage with the Edge 70.

While the svelte form factor is aesthetically pleasing to behold, all that glamor hides a major caveat. To achieve these ridiculously thin profiles, most of these SKUs sacrifice battery life. So far, users of the iPhone Air and Galaxy S25 Edge have voiced concerns about this. Meanwhile, the POVA Slim and Spark Slim appear to be the outliers here, each with a 5.160 mAh battery.

Meanwhile, Motorola is not messing around with the Edge 70 and equipping it with a 4,800 mAh unit. While the capacity falls short of TECNO’s entries, software optimization and a power-efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC make a huge difference. The Lenovo subsidiary claims a full charge will last up to 50 hours with moderate usage.

Furthermore, the SiC (silicon-carbon) battery supports a 68W TurboPower fast-charging technology. Users can fully top-up their reserves in 15 minutes or less, depending on the energy percentage left. Wireless charging is likewise compatible with the smartphone. This handset functions smoothly thanks to the 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

From a design standpoint, the Edge 70 touts rounded edges, a flat display, and a raised primary camera bump. The frame is crafted out of aircraft-grade aluminum, while the front uses Gorilla Glass 7i. Elsewhere, the rear cover is reportedly a textured nylon plastic.

Images courtesy of Motorola