Tiny houses come in various sizes and interior layout but having a rooftop terrace, like this one built by Modern Shed, is a practical approach to maximizing living space. After all, if you can’t expand sideways then why not upwards, right?

Built on a triple-axle trailer, this house measures 34 feet (10 m) long and 10 feet (3m) wide. It’s larger than most tiny homes so requires a towing permit in the U.S. But this expanded space creates a more open interior accessible via a glass doorway that leads directly to the living room.

Modern Shed positioned this area in the middle section of the ground floor and equipped it with comfortable seating and clever storage solutions. The shiplap finish on the exterior extends inwards on the walls and the ceiling which is adorned with wood elements. The living room is thermally insulated with underfloor heating for comfort during chilly conditions.

Likewise, occupying the ground floor is the bathroom which has a vanity sink, shower, toilet, and a washer/dryer. This area also has direct outside access through a secondary entrance door. Moreover, this tiny house has two loft areas: one hosts the bedroom and the other the kitchen.

The bedroom has a double bed and has a skylight and enough headroom thanks to a lowered standing platform. Meanwhile, the fully equipped kitchen boasts cork and wood ceiling, and hanging planters for aesthetic appeal.

But what makes this tiny house from Modern Shed a standout is the rooftop terrace accessible from the kitchen via stairs that double as storage units. This elevated space comes with seating and tables for al fresco dining and more. It’s perfect for lounging, entertaining guests, and stargazing.

Images courtesy of Modern Shed