Among the third-party multiplatform gaming accessory manufacturers out there, 8BitDo is now practically a household name. We’ve tried and currently use a wide selection of their products and can safely say everything exceeds expectations. The Retro 18 Mechanical Numpad that recently dropped is geared toward PC users who need a numeric keypad to boost productivity or just purely for aesthetics.

Since TKL (tenkeyless) configurations are exceedingly popular these days, an auxiliary device like this from 8BitDo becomes essential when the task deals with a lot of numbers. Although some of you might be comfortable or even quicker with the standard number row layout on all keyboards, a numeric keypad just seems more ergonomic.

Perhaps some of you splurged on the brand’s Retro Mechanical Keyboard series and now require a matching add-on. As much as we love the gigantic programmable buttons that ship with the package, the latest SKU looks and feels more cohesive with your desktop setup. Furthermore, this is a 2-in-1 deal as the Retro 18 Mechanical Numpad doubles as a standalone calculator.

It measures 170 mm x104 mm x 45.5 mm and weighs 300 grams. A classic LED display is positioned just below a row of buttons and a dial with 18 keys arranged neatly below. All the basic calculator functions are available and assigned different colors for quick identification. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, 2.4 GHz, and wired.

A 1,000 mAh rechargeable battery lasts up to 160 hours. 8BitDo says it is natively compatible with the latest Android and Windows operating systems. The Retro 18 Mechanical Numpad is equipped with Kailh Box White switches V2 with a hot-swappable PCB. It’s available in four cosmetic variations: Fami Edition, C64 Edition, M Edition, and N Edition.

