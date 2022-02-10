If the announcement of the Galaxy S22 Ultra got you fired up for a stellar smartphone experience in 2022, Samsung still has more. Consumers who want nothing to do with Apple’s ecosystem have very limited options when it comes to premium Android Tablets. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is about to shake up the entertainment and productivity segment with one massive package.

This is by far the biggest model to come from the South Korean tech outfit. With a whopping 14.6-inch Super AMOLED panel, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra dwarfs every other slate in the market. Just like its predecessor, the vibrant display sits under a slab of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and boasts a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The punchy colors and smooth framerate make it a perfect canvas for content creators and artists. Of course, Samsung pairs the tablet with an S-Pen that magnetically attaches to the back to charge wirelessly. The stylus allows users to sketch, edit videos, and do other tasks that require accurate control.

There’s also the optional Book Cover Keyboard that turns your Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra into a powerful laptop replacement. With its larger form factor, the keys are not as cramped as before and are now surprisingly backlit. We highly recommend you grab this all-in-one accessory since it protects your tablet from impacts and scratches as well.

Samsung equips the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with Qualcomm’s 8 Gen 1 SoC. RAM/Storage configurations available are 8 GB/ 128 GB, 12 GB/ 256 GB, and 16 GB/512 GB. Powering this beastly device will be an 11,200 mAh battery which should last up to 15 hours. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will only ship in Graphite for now. It’s currently not clear if other chromatic versions will drop later on.

Images courtesy of Samsung