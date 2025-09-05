There are times when it feels like every flagship device from leading consumer electronics brands is nothing to write home about. However, there are also periods wherein the tech industry follows a certain trend. This year, it seems slim is in fashion, as products such as the Galaxy S25 Edge, Galaxy Z Fold7, and Magic V5 show. Now, we have another fresh addition to the list — Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra.

The latest installment of the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) in Berlin is bound to have more svelte surprises. It’s no longer a secret that Apple is about to launch the iPhone Air soon. However, it’s very likely rival Android OEM options could grab a huge chunk of the market in this niche segment.

In fact, TECNO has two smartphones due to drop later this year. There is the Spark Slim (5.93 mm) and the Pova Slim (5.95 mm). Meanwhile, a new set of leaked images supposedly shows the Galaxy S26 Edge dummy mold. Nevertheless, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is ridiculously anorexic at only 5.1 mm thick.

For comparison, its predecessor — the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra — touts a depth of 5.4 mm. What probably makes this feat of engineering possible is the tablet’s use of a Mediatek Dimensity 9400+ (3 nm). You are still getting a massive 14.6″ Dynamic OLED 2X panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

While it still carries over a few technical specifications from the outgoing model, there are some notable tweaks to the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. It drops the extra 12 MP wide-angle sensor for a single 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front-facing camera setup. Then there is the larger 11,600 mAh battery that is still capped at a 45W wired fast-charging protocol.

Images courtesy of Samsung