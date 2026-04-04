When you play games a lot, a phrase most people throw your way is likely “touch grass,” and others more. However, when you have internet connectivity, a killer rig, and maybe a virtual AI companion like Razer’s AVA, there’s no reason to. For its annual April Fools’ Day tradition, the company introduces the AVA Mini.

As crazy as it sounds, trustworthy sources tell us the AVA is currently under development. The aim is to streamline contextual awareness, machine learning, and advanced hardware to deliver a highly interactive digital companion for gamers. Apart from the desktop holographic device, there are also plans for a software-only variant.

Meanwhile, the AVA Mini is another tongue-in-cheek attempt to poke fun at one of Razer’s cutting-edge products. According to reports, this subsidiary AI platform is a clever solution for owners of the AVA. It becomes a digital form of distraction for another digital entity that sounds like a forbidden loop of some sort.

Anyway, the press release reads: “Razer AVA is always ready to help and always by your side. But when you can’t always give your AI companion the attention they deserve, their loneliness is real. That’s why we’ve created Razer AVA Mini, the world’s first AI companion for AI companions.

As a fully customizable affair, owners can scan their pets and turn them into virtual avatars. While the real one keeps you company, the digital version keeps AVA happy. So far, among Razer’s April Fools’ Day ventures, the AVA Mini is both crazy and doable if they choose to.

Images courtesy of Razer