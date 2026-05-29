Gamers eager to upgrade or build a new rig might want to hold off a bit longer. Despite signs of pricing stabilization, most components still cost a bit more than usual. If, for some reason, the urge to spend begins to creep in, go for a premium accessory for the meantime. Maybe something like the Command Series KB7.

This is a high-end TKL gaming keyboard from Turtle Beach that would pair perfectly with the previously featured MC7. If there are any doubts, just take a look at the programmable 4.3″ touchscreen. Users can find it in the top-left corner of this bad boy. Who can say no to these top-tier, cutting-edge devices?

Let’s start with the cool stuff you can do with this sleek SKU. As the product page points out, the intuitive capacitive panel allows users to make a variety of adjustments. Tweak the sensitivity, change/assign macros, and add custom keys, among others.

The Command Series KB7 display can also show streaming controls, audio/communication toggles, and performance insights. Elsewhere, the aluminum chassis provides a lightweight yet durable foundation for the low-profile, pre-lubed Titan Hall Effect switches (100 million keystroke lifespan).

A detachable illuminated wrist rest fabricated from the same metal is also included to improve ergonomics. Turtle Beach further highlights the per-key RGB illumination via the Swarm II software, 8K polling rate, ultra-low 0.125 ms latency, a clickable volume dial, media controls, and more.

Did you also know that the side rail is for the optional KP7 add-on? This detachable Command Series KB7 module adds more keys when the task calls for productivity or content creation. Apart from the keyboard, the box includes documentation, cables, textured keycaps, and a keycap puller.

Images courtesy Turtle Beach