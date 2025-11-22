The VisaGo power adapter is a Godsend for digital nomads, office workers, professionals, and especially globetrotters. It’s a compact powerhouse that seamlessly adapts to local power standars and works in over 200 countries and regions for hassle-free charging.

It’s an all-in-one travel adapter featuring advanced GaN technology that delivers up to 100W of efficient power. It ensures rapid and reliable charging so you can focus on what matters most. Designed for the on-the-go lifestyle, it is lighter than an iPhone at 188g and smaller than a standard credit card.

Yet, the VisaGo can fast charge an amazing seven devices simultaneously. It has two AC outlets, three USB-C ports, and two USB-A ports. This way, you can charge your phone, camera, or laptop at the same time. Its a universal charger with a wide voltage range of 100–250V and compatible with several countries in Asia, Africa, Europe, America, and Oceania.

Simply press and slide on the side controls to choose from the different integrated plugs. This universal power adapter also has a built-in voltage indicator to protect your devices. Once plugged into the grid, the corresponding indicator for the voltage lights up. This way, you’ll know if your device is safe to use.

Moreover, VisaGo boasts an all-around safey system that protects it from overheating, short circuit, and overcurrent. It features two 10A fuses—one for normal operation and the other as a backup. These fuses automatically cut power when the load exceeds capacity. Likewise, it’s made from fire-resistant PC material that offers high heat resistance and enhanced protection. It resists and contains flames to keep devices and your surroundings safe.

Images courtesy of ARSMEL