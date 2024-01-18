Android users are already aware of the annual routine wherein Samsung typically launches their latest-generation flagship units. After hyping us up for the big reveal since late last year, the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 officially announced the three SKUs under its Galaxy S24 series. Of course, leading the pack is the Galaxy S24 Ultra, followed by the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24.

We all know everyone wants to own the best, so let’s focus on the most premium option available. Unless you tuned in to the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 live stream or watched the uploaded videos afterwards, the Galaxy S24 Ultra looks like another rehash of the previous two designs. However, in a surprising turn of events, Samsung dropped the curve-edged display for a flat panel all over again.

The South Korean consumer electronics giant was one of the first brands to commercially market a smartphone with a curved screen. Hence, this decision to switch back makes it seem like they’ve copied Apple once more. With that out of the way, the device is equipped with a vibrant 6.8″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X which supports a 120 Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the resolution is listed at quad HD+ (3120 x 1440).

Aluminum is no longer in use as the Galaxy S24 Ultra now comes with a titanium frame for extra durability. As advertised earlier by Samsung, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 unlocks next-level processing power with better graphics and advanced AI functionalities. The latter includes Circle to Search, Live Translate, and more.

A large vapor chamber delivers efficient cooling so performance is never throttled due to high temperatures. As for its imaging capabilities, there’s a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle, a 200 MP wide-angle with 2x optical zoom, a 50 MP with 5x optical zoom, and a 10 MP with 3x optical zoom. Finally, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 5,000 mAh battery expected to last a full day or more depending on your usage pattern.

Images courtesy of Samsung