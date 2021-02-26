There is no shortage in the production of air purifiers nowadays because of the pandemic. Manufacturers try to outdo each other with new and high-tech upgrades. Renowned Korean brand Samsung has jumped on the bandwagon with its wireless-enabled version called the Samsung Cube Smart Air Purifier.

This home or office device ensures you breathe in clean air thanks to its three-stage True HEPA filtration system that consists of a washable filter, activated carbon deodorization, and HEPA filter to remove 99.97% of air contaminants. These include ultrafine dust, allergen, smoke, and other harmful odors. It has a wide range capacity of up to 310 sq. ft. with a CADR rating of 200/205/185.

The Samsung Cube Smart Air Purifier is environmentally and noise-friendly. It does not produce ozone which can cause a variety of health problems. It does not emit cold draft or wind so it’s quieter than a whisper at 18 decibels.

Best of all, it offers wireless connectivity to check on filter status and more. It works with a companion app that alerts you when it’s time to clean or change your True HEPA filter. You can also check on the life of the filter through the app and monitor air quality.

Making the Samsung Cube Smart Air Purifier even more convenient for day-to-day use is its voice command option. You can sync to Bixby or Google Assistant for hands-free use. It even operates on auto mode and has a sleep mode for uninterrupted sleep. With its modular design, you can pile one device on top of the other for a better cleaning process.

Images courtesy of Samsung