Salomon and Carhartt join forces to bring you lightweight yet robust footwear that takes inspiration from classic work garments. We’re talking about the Salomon Shelter CSWP x Carhartt WIP. Its competitive technical aesthetics can rival any workwear footwear and take you from the urban jungle to rough terrain.

This pair boasts lightweight welded construction with a molded insert chassis embedded in the outsole for stability and optimal mobility. Its inner bootie is fully waterproof. It has a water-repellent coating on its synthetic upper for added protection during outdoor activities.

The Salomon Shelter CSWP x Carhartt WIP even provides great insulation to keep your feet clean, dry, and comfortable. It uses supple, breathable, and durable softshell with polyester and EVA-made Climatherm to optimize insulation on the mid-foot and toe. It features EVA sockliner for great cushioning and a flexible, lightweight, and fully waterproof bootie for total weather protection.

Meanwhile, a pared-back branding ensures focus on the technical aspects, and printed footbeds feature a rework of a classic Indonesian vine camouflage. This footwear keeps your feet on the ground with Winter Contagrip that retains adhesion even in freezing conditions. Whereas, mudguards made from leather and rubber protect the lateral and medial sides of the feet.

The Salomon Shelter CSWP x Carhartt WIP is constructed with not just form but also functionality at its best. It offers strong grip, durability, and lasting comfort no matter the weather conditions. Plus, it has lightweight and rugged features that make it great hiking shoes be it on paved grounds or rocky paths.

Images courtesy of Salomon