Finding something to wear that easily pass for formal and casual wear can be tricky especially when it involves the cold weather. Sometimes we forego style for the sake of comfort and warmth and end up wearing hefty layers of clothing. But slipping into the Barbour Carn Baffle Zip Thru Sweater is enough to keep you cozy while looking effortlessly fashionable too.

This is a versatile layer that’s constructed with pure cotton to provide breathable warmth and comfort to the sleeves and back. But this basic sweater gets a technical upgrade with the addition of a 100% nylon baffle-quilted front panel in technical fabric that enhances heat insulation and protection from the elements (be that from the cold, rain or chilly wind).

The Barbour Carn Baffle Zip Thru Sweater gives you the best of two winter staples. Zipping it all the way up to the smart stand collar seals in the heat and gives a more semi-formal look. Meanwhile, leaving the zipper open keeps things casual, making it ideal to use during date nights or quick trips to the mall.

Moreover, welt pockets double as handwarmers while keeping the outer detailing looking neat. This sweater features a contemporary silhouette cut to a streamlined fit and then finished with the brand’s signature navy side-flag label at the left hem. The zipper also comes with a Barbour-branded ring-pull for easy access.

The Barbour Carn Baffle Zip Thru Sweater also features elastic cuffs that provide the ideal comfortable fit and for easy pull on/off. They also make it convenient to roll or pull the sleeves upward for a more laid-back look.

Images courtesy of Barbour