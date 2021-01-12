The Salomon Crosshike Mid GTX is for all-terrain and all-weather use. Its slim and lightweight profile makes it an ideal wear for everyday commutes. While its strong grip support easily lets you climb rugged or slippery grounds.

Forget the heavier, insulated boots when you can wear this slimmed-down pair that is not only agile and cushions your ankle. It also protects your feet during a downpour or accidental puddle baths. It ensures your feet stay dry and comfortable all day thanks to its Gore-Tex membrane. The DWR-coated exterior adds to the level of water protection but even if this fades away, the Gore-Tex liner keeps your feet dry both from the inside and out no matter the weather.

Meanwhile, a Contagrip outsole with multi-directional Chevron lugs improves traction as it provides a strong and secure grip on muddy or slippery terrains. The Salomon Crosshike Mid GTX also offers suction support during downhill climbs with its optimized heel breaks. This gives you control over downhill descents and prevents any accidents.

In terms of comfort, this pair of GTX boots features OrthoLite sockliners for superior cushioning, breathability, and durability. A high-rebound midsole compound known as EnergyCell also provides exceptional energy return. As the feather construction that extends the upper material over the midsole creates a comfortable wrap around the feet.

For quick and easy-on and easy-off wear, the Salomon Crosshike Mid GTX uses a one-pull lacing system for tightening. Meanwhile, its synthetic upper offers durability and protection for any outdoor activities.

Images courtesy of Salomon