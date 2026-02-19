Brewing espresso at home is a time-consuming process and getting that barista-level shot with the perfect crema requires skill. Hence, people tend to just get their daily caffeine fix at their fave cafe. But Rowan, the globally distributed home appliance brand known for its modern professional-grade kitchen appliances, may have just the solution— the Nova Reverie Espresso Machine.

Rowan debuted its flagship espresso machine at KBIS 2026. The product marked the first appliance sold and marketed under the Rowan parent brand. This is an entry-level semiautomatic espresso machine designed to reduce the prep time and technical effort in preparing a delicious cup of espresso.

The Nova Reverie delivers the same quality as premium espresso makers through a combined innovative system. Its 1500W instant heating system with PID+NTC temperature control preheats the machine for use in approximately 20 seconds.

Meanwhile, the integrated grinding and smart tamping system takes the guesswork and manual effort out of the preparation process. This ensures a more consistent extraction every time, with minimal effort and faster brewing time.

The machine offers the ease and convenience of a one-touch extraction via a modern glass touch screen interface, housed in a finger-print resistant 304 stainless steel mirror body.

Moreover, Rowan’s Nova Reverie features an automatic pressure relief system that minimizes excess steam release. It also has a one-touch de-scaling feature that activates a complete routine maintenance in approximately 20 minutes. Equipped with a 58mm professional porta-filter, this espresso machine with its sleek and modern design easily blends into any kitchen or dining setup, delivering barista-level performance for everyday use.

Images courtesy of Rowan