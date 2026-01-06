Making a cup of coffee at home is now convenient with the inclusion of automation and AI in coffee machines. Case in point, Bosch launched its Personal AI Barista, powered by Amazon’s Alexa Plus, at CES 2026. The company integrated Alexa Plus with its 800 Series VeroCafe fully automatic espresso machines.

The upgrade brings hands-free barista-style skills to the countertop machine. It enables voice commands, allowing users to engage in natural conversations with the machine, as they would with a barista, through an Echo Smart speaker. “The AI assistant leverages its vast knowledge base, along with machine learning, to pass the command to the espresso machine. The result of this collaboration is barista-level drinks, with all the personalization of a neighborhood coffee shop.”

Bosch said that with Alexa Plus, users can now control every aspect of the 800 Series to formulate and improve their daily coffee routines.

“The collaboration between Alexa+ and Bosch on the 800 series espresso machine demonstrates how conversational AI can deliver sophisticated experiences for our shared customers,” said Amazon Vice President for Alexa and Echo, Daniel Rausch.

Meanwhile, other features of the Bosch 800 Series VeroCafe espresso machines include ceramic grinders and an intuitive 5-inch touchscreen. Likewise, it has an integrated milk system. Moreover, the series boasts over 35 drink options. Lastly, it can make cold brew and slow brew and is available in elegant finishes, including stainless steel, piano black, and metallic silver.

Images courtesy of Bosch