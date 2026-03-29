Nespresso’s Vertuo Up coffee machine is one of the brand’s slimmest pod machines yet. It’s also its first Vertuo pod coffee machine release in years since the Vertuo Pop and Pop+.

This machine is ideal for compact spaces in the kitchen, office, study, or cafe. It features a slim and sleek design combined with modern convenience to efficiently brew strong coffee in seconds. It heats up fast in just three seconds.

Like its predecessor, Nespresso’s Vertuo Up features an intuitive user-friendly interface. It can brew six different cup sizes. Users can also customize the cup size, brewing temperature, coffee preference, remotely control maintenance, and get real-time alerts using the companion Nespresso Smart App.

The app also provides step-by-step recipes on a variety of coffee-based drinks, including Irish Coffee, Cafe Granola, Affogato, and more. This machine is especially ideal for those who lead a busy lifestyle. It features a Coffee Creations button that delivers a concentrated brew, perfect for coffee over ice or milky creations.

Moreover, the Vertuo Up features a large multi-position water tank for minimal refills. What makes it stand out from the Original machines is its brewing method. Vertuo machines use a centrifusion brewing technology to deliver a signature velvety coffee crema. It also supports a wider range of capsule sizes and coffee styles.

Meanwhile, the Original machines utilize pressure-based brewing technology and deliver a vast array of high- quality espresso and lungo capsules. ​A welcome set includes 12 Vertuo capsule selections to kickstart your coffee brewing experience.

Images courtesy of Nespresso