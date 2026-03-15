Technivorm has unveiled several of new looks for its coffee machines in its 50-year run. But the new “Midnight” finish to its iconic Moccamaster KBGT gives the machine a stealthy aesthetic, one that sees it decked in all black from head to toe.

Dutch manufacturer Technivorm has been brewing coffee since 1969, and while it has released several color lineups for the Moccamaster over the years—from soft pastels to bold primaries— this is actually the first time the machine’s carafe comes in an all-black finish.

The Moccamaster KBGT Midnight features a machine body and thermal carafe finished in Midnight Black. The update gives the whole setup a modern and stealthy aesthetic. Inside the sleek black stainless steel exterior, a borosilicate glass lining helps retain the heat, keeping the coffee hotter for longer.

Aside from the color update, this machine still functions as its predecessors. It is the same excellent and user-friendly brewer ideal for those who brew a full carafe and value simplicity. Simply add the coffee grounds and water, then flip the switch.

Similar to automatic pour-over drip coffee makers, the Moccamaster KBGT Midnight has an automatic brew basket that stops the flow of coffee when the carafe is removed. This keeps every pour clean and controlled.

This machine brews 10-cups worth of coffee at a consistent brewing temperature between 196 and 205 degrees Fahrenheit — meeting the Specialty Coffee Association’s Golden Cup Standard. It’s the essential temperature to extract the coffee solubles.

Moreover, saturation of the grounds takes four to six minutes to achieve the full flavor of coffee without over- or under-extracting it. Similar to other Moccamasters, the Moccamaster KBGT Midnight also comes with the brand’s five-year warranty and a repair-for-life commitment.

Images courtesy of Moccamaster