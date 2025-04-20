China is home to some of the world’s magnificent architectural marvels. There are skyscrapers that glisten under the sun and some seem to defy gravity just like the Yohoo Museum by Beijing-based architecture firm Aedas.

The design concept features an undulating facade that gently floats above the water on an artificial island in Hangzhou, China. It’s a cultural landmark, with its design beautifully paying homage to the surreal flow of the Yangtze River.

Yohoo Museum features a double-ring jade structure in the middle that mimics two interlocking jade rings. It symbolizes the connection of the Grand Canal and the culture of Liangzhu, which links ancient and modern times.

This is a massive structure, occupying over 5,356 square meters with edges elevated above the ring via a singular steel frame that shows no visible support. Hence, giving the impression that the building is floating in mid-air above the water.

Moreover, its facade boasts translucent “emerald glass” panels crafted from multilayered laminated glass. The north side of the building specifically features glass panels for indoor and outdoor integration. They also usher in natural light, offering an elegant display of light and shadows throughout the day.

Yohoo Museum offers breathtaking panoramic views of its surrounding lake from nearly every angle. The building’s elevated west side forms a lively activity hub underneath the museum, ideal for community gatherings or hosting outdoor events. This is a modern structure steeped in tradition. It fosters cultural engagement with open courtyards and interactive interior spaces that evoke a sense of community.

Images courtesy of Aedas