In this pandemic, we now more than ever look for ways to stay healthy and safe. Especially with travel becoming a health risk, it always gives peace of mind to have something that we can rely on for protection whenever we travel by land, sea, or air. The Safe Travels Kit, for one, gives you that.

This is a patent-pending eco-friendly and adjustable seat cover that ensures you arrive at your destination and home, clean and germ-free. It provides protection from germs, viruses, and other contaminants because of its special fabric. The fabric has anti-microbial and hypoallergenic properties and a soft texture so it feels comfortable to the skin.

The seat cover is waterproof and bed-bug-proof. It is even washable for up to an amazing 40 washes so you can reuse it when needed. The cover fits most seats in cars, trains, and planes (both economy and business).

Aside from the cover, the Safe Travels Kit also comes with a pillowcase made with the same soft-touch, hypoallergenic and antimicrobial fabric. It also has a surgical face mask to prevent the spread of airborne viruses and ten sanitizing wipes (85% alcohol) to disinfect armrests, tables, screens, buckles, and more.

For a personal touch, you can even request to add a monogram stitching on the fabric. This makes the kit a great gift idea for families, friends, colleagues, or relatives. The personalization also helps parents identify kits especially for those whose children have a particular allergen. The Safe Travels Kit is something you may want to add to your list of must-have travel gear in this pandemic.

Images courtesy of Safe Travels Kit