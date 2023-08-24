Just like Ford’s surprising success with the Mustang Mach-E, Porsche also gained a respectable foothold in the highly competitive EV market with the Taycan. Eco-friendly motoring is now accessible for fans of the German marque, but others prefer to stick to their classic silhouettes. Sacrilege Motors knows exactly what this calls for as it unveils the SR001 Blackbird.

Some of you might be wondering why an old-school 1992 Porsche 911 is tied to green automotive endeavors. It just so happens that the Connecticut-based shop was commissioned to turn the 964-generation roadster into a zero-emission ride. True to the company’s name, this remarkable undertaking can be considered unforgivable by some people.

Nevertheless, the customer is always right, and Sacrilege Motors was able to deliver a jaw-dropping conversion. The SR001 Blackbird lives up to its new monicker as almost everything has been given a blackout makeover. The droptop is reportedly one of 250 examples that were made between 1992 to 1993.

According to the project’s documentation, the battery-electric transformation endows the 1992 Porsche 911 with impressive performance numbers. It outputs 500 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque for a zero to 60 mph time of less than four seconds. What makes this possible is the customized Tesla Model S motor.

Powered by a 62 kWh battery pack, the SR001 Blackbird boasts a range of 200 miles on a single charge. It supports CCS rapid charging technology to quickly top-up its reserves when needed. Custom Penske suspension units are equipped on both ends. It rides on Fiske three-piece custom forged rims shod in Michelin PS2 tires with Brembo performance brakes.

Images courtesy of Sacrilege Motors