The resurgence of turntables can be attributed to the incessant demand of audiophiles for the best audio experience their choice of music has to offer. The debate continues as some listeners prefer the convenience of digital formats over analog. However, vinyl records are here to stay and so are players like this retro-style RYTM.

Fundamentally, all turntables function the same way, but contemporary technology has introduced advanced components into the mix. Although vintage models will still play your records, those will never match the acoustic fidelity of the latest systems.

Jorge Paez managed to infuse old-school aesthetics and minimalism and the resulting product just rocks. The RYTM flaunts a metal construction which implies the plinth is heavy enough to withstand vibrations generated by the motorized parts and those form external sources as well.

Instead of the typical control panel arrangement, the RYTM is endowed with an understated configuration instead. The vertical slats beside the platter hide the tonearm, speed selector toggle, and power switch. If not for the markings indicating the functions, there is now way of knowing these are here.

Keen-eyed observers with extensive knowledge about vinyl and turntables will tell you the design is lifted from a 1957 SKU. The Braun Sk4/1 is an icon and one is even on display at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. To keep things subtle, even the branding and other text appear to be laser-engraved unobtrusively.

“RYTM is a contemporary interpretation of the classic record player, seamlessly blending rhythm and architecture into a modern design,” reads the description on its official page. We’re not entirely sure if Jorge Paez intends to just keep this a design study or if there are plans for commercial production.

Images courtesy of Jorge Paez