Nubia was previously a smartphone subsidiary of the Chinese telecommunications group ZTE but has become a lauded gaming-centric smartphone brand over the years. As such, the company had plenty to show off at the recent Mobile World Congress. One of these is a follow-up to last year’s fascinating slate. Here are the improvements users can expect from the Pad 3D II.

When Nubia unveiled the Pad 3D AI in late 2023, it offered an immersive visual experience sans any special eyewear. Perhaps the closest way we could describe the effect is that of Nintendo’s 3DS, albeit in a larger format. The standout feature of its predecessor remains intact but benefits from several notable upgrades.

Firstly, the Pad 3D II is now equipped with 5G connectivity — a welcome addition when Wi-Fi internet is not immediately accessible. Although they’ve dropped the “AI” distinction from the name, the tablet is still supported by a more advanced algorithm to power its Neovision 3D Anytime function.

This leverages neural networks to take 2D images to the third dimension. The dual 13-megapixel main and 8-megapixel front-facing cameras can capture 3D photos and videos. Ensuring the Pad 3D II has sufficient processing power for its cool capabilities is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. RAM and Internal storage configurations are yet to be confirmed.

The bezels could have been slimmer, but it’s probably for the best to prevent accidental touches. We’re looking at a 12.1″ IPS LCD with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 and a 144 Hz refresh rate. The technology behind the Pad 3D II’s awesome gimmick is called a diffractive lightfield backlighting (DLB) layer. Lastly, its massive 10,000 mAh battery benefits from 66W Quick Charge.

