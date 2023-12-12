Logitech has been in the computer accessory business for quite a while now and has earned a solid reputation among gamers. They cater to every imaginable category and have even branched out to include a cloud-streaming gaming handheld aptly called the G Cloud. High-fidelity audio is essential for immersive gameplay and the G Astro A50 X offers wireless freedom.

As we pointed out earlier, many hardcore players and professionals typically choose wired headsets for their latency-free performance. In multiplayer matches where real-time audio cues are crucial to victory, any advantage over others is welcome. However, modern wireless headphones now ship with technology that renders them just as responsive.

The G Astro A50 X is marketed as a flagship wireless gaming headset armed with Logitech’s PLAYSYNC function. This allows users to seamlessly switch between their gaming rig, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X with a button press. The package includes the headphones and a base station with 3x HDMI 2.1 ports rated at 40 Gbps bandwidth.

It supports variable refresh rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and up to 24-bit audio. Meanwhile, the headset sports a sleek and stealthy design with plush cushions on sections that make contact with your head. Enjoy extended gaming sessions in comfort, while the 40 mm PRO-G GRAPHENE drivers deliver exceptional acoustics.

Experience what it’s like to be in the middle of all the action via Dolby Atmos, Windows Sonic Spatial Audio, and 3D Audio on the PS5. LIGHTSPEED Wireless connectivity at 24 bit/48 kHz ensures every sound matches the visual cues on your screen. Fully charged, the G Astro A50 X promises a full day of non-stop gaming.

Images courtesy of Logitech