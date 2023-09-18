Huawei’s fall after the trade ban was gradual, which gave it time to come up with a strategy to compensate for the loss of Google Mobile Services. Although devices sold in its home country ship without it, international markets are a different story. Despite the software debacle, its hardware remains top-notch, nonetheless. Take their new FreeBuds 5, for example.

The Chinese company soldiered on even without the aforementioned features and continues to manufacture products that deliver high-quality construction, striking designs, intuitive features, and affordable pricing. One segment it caters to is audio and it does so with a solid lineup of models.

Although Apple still holds the largest market share when it comes to true wireless stereo earbuds, there are options out there that can deliver more bang for the buck. Huawei’s FreeBuds 5 sport a sleek and curvaceous shape which is as stylish as TWS earbuds get.

In fact, it’s the recipient of the iF DESIGN AWARD 2023. The form factor is not only for aesthetics as it provides an ergonomic experience like no other. It purportedly took trial after trial before they settled on what works best. This dedication should set our expectations properly even before we take them for a spin.

“These earbuds are meant to dazzle and bring melody brimming to the surface, with mesmerizing curves and mind-blowing capabilities,” reads the product page. Furthermore, the Ultra Wide Frequency Adaptive EQ tunes the output based on factors like volume level, fit, and if the FreeBuds 5 is currently worn or not.

Support for LDAC, HWA, and Hi-Res audio ensures every acoustic nuance is reproduced as accurately as possible. As with any contemporary TWS earbuds, the FreeBuds 5 ships with Huawei’s Open-fit ANC 3.0 technology for superior and immersive listening sessions.

Armed with three microphones powered by a deep neural network algorithm, your voice is as clear as it can get during calls. IP54-rated protection means it can withstand moisture and dust like a champ. A full charge lasts up to five hours, while the case packs even more to top up the FreeBuds 5 when not in use. Take your pick from Ceramic White, Orange, and Frost Silver colorways.

