Unlike the somewhat relaxed approval process for software on Google Play Store for Android devices, Apple is more stringent regarding what is allowed on the App Store. Although there are instances wherein questionable ones do make it on there, these are quickly removed and banned by moderators. To our surprise, a Nintendo-centric emulator called Delta is available to download now.

Recent reports pointed out that Apple might have loosened its stance on emulators, which it historically takes down almost immediately. As of this writing, Delta remains on the App Store and many are hopeful it will stay that way. Something similar that was recently taken down is a Game Boy emulator called iGBA.

As such, it might be a bit early for retro gaming enthusiasts to celebrate as Delta could undergo another review. Nevertheless, it’s best to strike while the iron is still hot as the app supports ROMs for several Nintendo classic home consoles and handheld systems.

Many smartphone users choose to stick with Android due to the remarkable flexibility it brings to the table. However, if other apps like Delta find their way into the App Store, we might see a boost in sales of iPhones and iPads and third-party accessories like gaming controllers.

Given Apple’s devices are powerful enough to run demanding games, emulators are expected to perform smoothly. Delta is currently compatible with ROMs for the Nintendo Entertainment System, Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Nintendo 64, Game Boy (color), Game Boy Advance, and Nintendo DS.

Honestly, we’re unsure how developer Testut Tech was able to skirt the strict guidelines imposed by Apple’s App Store. When we checked, Delta sat at the number one spot in the Entertainment category with a rating of 4.9 stars from 11,700 users.

Images courtesy of Testut Tech/Apple