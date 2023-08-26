There was a time when 3D entertainment swept the globe. Almost every TV manufacturer integrated the technology into their flagship panels, while movie and video games pumped out content that provided a more immersive experience. These days, 3D printing is the latest craze, but the process is a little complicated for the average user. However, the INSPIRE could soon change that!

This crowdfunding project from Revopoint 3D aims to make 3D scanners more portable and accessible to more people. As it stands right now, 3D printers are mainstream products which are available in various sizes and capabilities. Even those with little to no experience with one can easily operate entry-level models without issues.

How the INSPIRE figures in the process is it turns any medium-sized object into data your 3D printer needs to reconstruct a copy of the said item. Although there are handheld 3D scanners available, most or bulky and not exactly pocket-friendly. This device, on the other hand, is compact and feature-packed.

According to Revopint 3D’s press materials, its usage is not limited to 3D printing only. In fact, the 3D models can be exported to other software that can turn them into digital assets. The INSPIRE measures 132 mm x 45 mm x 27 mm and somewhat resembles a scaled-down Kinect.

It packs biocular dual-camera infrared light technology powered by a dual-core ARM Cortex-A7 processor. It can easily handle objects as small as 50 mm x 50 mm x 50 mm and as big as 2,000 mm x 2,000 mm x 2,000 mm. Scanning speed is listed as 14 to 18 fps, which is not bad considering its size. As of this writing. 2,961 people have already backed the INSPIRE for a grand total of $982,831.

Images courtesy of Revopoint 3D