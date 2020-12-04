The Rux is not a container, not a bag, and not even a bin but it is all three. It is as versatile and portable as you want it to be.

The minds behind this intuitive product describe it as the “new all-in-one system to pack, move, and use your valuable gear.” It “packs like a box, carries like a bag.” The system is made up of a removable lid made of compressed EVA foam with an elastic perimeter for rainproofing and secure closure.

Meanwhile, a clear window lets you see the contents inside the TPU-coated nylon bag. The bag itself is weather-resistant, hose-washable, and compresses to adjust to its contents. Inside you have 70-liter of storage space to pack all your gear whether you’re off camping or to the beach. Or anywhere else that you see fit to use the Rux to haul all your items in.

The Rux keeps water out and holds water in. It is good for keeping wetsuits in or storing your catch. At the same time, it keeps your valuables dry under a downpour.

The revolutionary design simplifies packing and storing. It packs flat for easy storage and maintains its cube shape for easy packing and access thanks to sets of utility rim and rails. The rails and rim allow it to slide easily into shelving rails or lash onto vehicle racks and rails.

The Rux has a dual carry method. You can bring it as a backpack, a tote bag, one-handed, or as a shoulder bag. It has two adjustable and quick-release carrying straps made with nylon webbing and a couple of side handle straps. This pack is amazingly lightweight for its size at just 2 kilograms.

Images courtesy of Rux