It’s not everyday that something ethereal catches our eyes and the Ruffini Chair did just that. Its sinuous form beckons tactile interaction as you wonder of its materiality and purpose. It’s a structural beauty that elegantly doubles as artistic display and durable seating solution.

This chair boasts an impressive silhouette with a sheen and fluidity reminiscent of soft flowing waters. It gives off a calming presence that appears to billow in and out, with the seat taking on a ribbon-like form. It is both aesthetically pleasing and versatile in its functionality.

German architecture studio Mungenast / Morroni 3D-printed the Ruffini Chair out of recycled plastic bottles, formed based on double-curved surfaces. This method allows minimal use of material but renders a durable and sturdy furniture. It gives the chair structural integrity to carry heavy loads despite its wall thickness of just 8mm.

Designers Moritz Basil Mungenast and Luc Morroni also gave the chair a three-legged shape for stability on uneven terrain. They also constructed the chair with dual seating orientations: reclined or upright. A simple flip and it serves as a recliner with low seating and the other for focused high seating.

The Ruffini Chair features a customizable surface design tailored to the customer’s preference to ensure each piece is truly unique. Aside from using recycled plastic, Mungenast and Morroni also opted for sustainable manufacturing methods. This includes cutting down on logistics or cutting down on transport emissions by having the chair produced on-demand locally to its destination, with the first piece 3D-printed at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia.

Images courtesy of Morroni