Each time a new robot vacuum is announced, these automated household helpers tend to pack new technology. As it stands right now, many models not only suck up debris (dirt, dust, pet hair, crumbs, and more), but can also mop the floor afterward. Eufy believes its latest model will finally address a major limitation across the board. Meet the new MarsWalker for the Omni S2!

After Anker’s outstanding success in power-related products, the company eventually expanded into other segments. Eufy is its subsidiary brand for smart home devices and accessories. In addition to its diverse range of wireless security cameras, we also have smart lights, robot lawn mowers, and 3D printers.

Anyway, the MarsWalker for the Omni S2 may seem like just another fancy robot vacuum at first. However, this bad boy can tackle stairs without human assistance. This means you can finally enjoy a truly hands-free cleaning platform that leaves all rooms spotless.

So far, the only function missing is a way to open and close doors. Until that becomes available, don’t forget to leave these portals open and unobstructed to get the most out of its capabilities. What makes traversal up and down stairs possible are the deployable stabilizing bracers.

Pairing it with the Omni S2’s powerful wheels, the MarsWalker is hinting at a modular future for Eufy’s robot vacuum catalog. As one of the more fascinating items on display at the 2025 IFA in Berlin, Germany, expect this to hit official distribution channels soon. Check back with us for more coverage of awesome announcements throughout this installment of the annual expo.

Images courtesy of Eufy