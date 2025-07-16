Ever notice when you go to the spa for a body massage, there’s calming music playing in the background and the smell of incense in the air? This combination, plus the massage, bring a sense of calm and relaxation to the mind and body. Now, you can experience the same in the comfort of your home with the Recov incense burner.

This device removes the hustle of having to fumble with a lighter or matchstick and the messy cleanup afterward when it comes to incense burning. It functions like an ambient lamp that gradually burns an incense stick and conveniently also neatly collects the ash.

Designed by Ko Ye Been, Lee Ji Ho, Roh Woo Hyun, and Oh Yun, Recov means “to discover rest.” It takes its name from the combination of Rest and Discover, which when put together means Recover. It aims to encourage people to take time out of their hectic life to take a breather, meditate or relax, preferably at home when the sun sets.

Inspired by the concept of sunrise and sunset, it gradually descends when in use. It has a dedicated spot to insert an incense stick and when powered on, the mood light also turns on as the incense slowly burns and emits its fragrance via vent holes.

Recov also lets you set the duration from 15, 30, or 60 minutes and automatically stops after it reaches its time. Aside from an incense stick, it also has a small lid to hold an incense cone. Then a removable tray at the bottom lets you dispose of the collected ash properly afterward. Unfortunately, this device is still a concept for now.

Images courtesy of Behance