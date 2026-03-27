Projectors are gradually becoming the ideal alternative to large-format panels. These entertainment devices take up minimal space but can output vibrant visuals, bigger images, and sometimes, even better audio. However, these models can be quite costly, in contrast to flat-screen TVs. Nonetheless, there are budget-friendly options like the Wanbo Cube 1.

The Chinese brand is quickly growing in popularity for its growing catalog of projectors. Depending on the usage scenario, there is an SKU to fill that need. As for the Wanbo Cube 1, it may not outperform premium offerings, but it’s good enough for a cinema-like experience in a portable package.

It measures 112 mm x 107 mm x 199 mm and only weighs about 31.75 ounces. You can get the Cube 1 in four stylish hues: Sky Blue, Alpine White, Dark Green, Canyon Orange. Each unit is using LCD technology with a maximum brightness rated at 200 ISO lumens. Keep in mind that you need a darker room for the best results.

A maximum resolution of 1280 x 720 is not something to write home about, but it’s adequate for a projector of its caliber. However, what we like is the automatic calibration for keystone and electronic focus adjustment. The built-in speakers boast an output of 8W. As long as you’re in a small room, the sound should be loud enough for enjoyable immersion.

The device ships with Android TV 11 out of the box and Widevine L1 certification. This means all popular streaming platforms should work flawlessly here. “From home cinema nights and outdoor movie gatherings to gaming parties and business presentations, Cube 1 adapts to countless scenes. Lightweight, powerful, and flexible—unlock endless projection possibilities,” writes Wanbo.

Images courtesy of Wanbo