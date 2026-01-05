Bringing only essential items in your outdoor adventure is important to make your load manageable. Otherwise, you’d end up huffing and puffing before you can even find the right spot to set up camp. When it comes to hydration bottles, it’s better if they are lightweight, compact, and outdoor-ready. Better yet, if they also offer versatile functionality, like the Tetra bottle designed by Amal SS.

It packs flat when not in use and is about the same size as an A5 notebook. This means it fits nicely inside a bag or backpack without adding bulk or weight. This bottle also features a minimalist, streamlined silhouette with its gray shell complemented by contrasting yellow corner accents.

At first glance, the Tetra appears nothing more than a simple water bottle with a textured grip surface for enhanced control in slippery or wet conditions. The yellow corners also protect the bottle from bumps or accidental drops. But this is where the design gets interesting. The yellow base serves more than a decorative element.

It’s actually detachable and serves as a heating deck. It transforms the bottle into a portable kettle useful for outdoor adventures. This module, called a Thermo-Deck, attaches to the base of the Tetra bottle to provide heating functionality. As to how this method is possible remains unclear pending supporting details. You can remove this module if you don’t want to add bulk to your bottle during transport. A hole at the top lets you hook the bottle to a carabiner or lanyard for hands-free carrying.

Images courtesy of Amal SS/Instagram