There’s a lot to love about Knafs’ new Yuti utility knife, from its tough build to its customizable handle. It also feels solid and comfortable in the hands. Probably the best part is that it has a replaceable blade, making it an ideal EDC knife for just about any task.

The new release bears a resemblance to the brand’s fan-favorite Lander, specifically its handle. It shares the Lander’s G10 scales, a go-to material for Knaf. It also utilizes a crossbar lock to secure the blade in place during use. Some benefits of this locking mechanism include its reliability. This way, you can cut or slice with ease and confidence, and it is also ambidextrous.

Similarly, Knaf’s Yuti utility knife packs a reversible pocket clip — another standard feature shared by both Lander 1 and 2. There’s also the thumb stud blade deployment that complements the ambidextrous handle for easy one-handed access. What makes this new release different is its stainless steel utility blade housing.

Instead of a fixed blade, it uses a replaceable blade, making it TSA-friendly. You can remove the blade at home or at the airport before boarding and purchase a replacement afterward. This system also makes this knife compatible with all standard utility blades or other blades that fit into other standard utility knife housings.

Knaf employed a screw-style wheel for a tool-free blade replacement. It uses a T8/Thumbscrew combo that you loosen to remove the blade and tighten to secure the replacement in place. Moreover, the Yuti utility knife is available in various handle styles, some in UV-printed models.

