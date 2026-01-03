Designer Ryosuke Fukosada brings a fresh and minimalist take on the classic pendulum clock with MOOV. Instead of exposing the parts, his design partially reveals the pendulum and the numbers through a perforated sheet metal shell. But he retained the familiar structure and function of its traditional counterpart.

Made by Lemnos Inc., the clock utilized metalworking techniques common in the Niigata region of Japan. These include cutting, bending, welding, and then painting the metal housing. Then meticulously and evenly punched holes surrounding the metal sheet serve as “windows” through the clock’s parts, partially showing the pendulum as it swings.

Moreover, the holes on the MOOV pendulum clock guide the placement of the other elements. These include the hands and the time indicators, which are aligned with selected dots above the viewing window of the pendulum. This placement allows the clock face and the body to appear as one piece. On the contrary, its traditional counterpart separates the pendulum and the watch face.

The clock comes in calming and neutral colors that complement any space, including white, ivory, mint blue, and green. The hands and time indicators are in a darker shade to make them more visible and easier to read. The cutouts on the metal give the clock a unique aesthetic throughout the day, as they provide an interplay of light and shadows.

These holes also provide the MOOV pendulum clock a lightweight structure, one that can easily be mounted on the wall. Then its metal construction gives it its durability and a refined finish tailored for contemporary living.

Images courtesy of Lemnos Inc.