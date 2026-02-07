Although it’s quite rare these days, some people still keep business cards handy. These are wallet-friendly pieces of stationery that hold essential information about a person, their profession, business/company name, and all relevant contact information. It took some time, but technology finally caught up courtesy of the VidCard,

Since internet connectivity is practically available anywhere nowadays, almost everything is just a search away. When you need to get in touch with somebody, their phone number, mobile number, or email address is readily available. Even during face-to-face meetings, NFC or QR codes streamline the process for us.

However, we should know that in some countries or cultures, the exchange of physical business cards is still treated with respect. The VidCard seems a bit flashy at first, but it makes sense from a sustainability viewpoint. Apart from the reduction of unnecessary waste from cutting and printing on paper, it should deliver a captivating first impression.

The Kickstarter page notes that the inspiration for this project comes from Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. This is the future of networking, given how almost everything is switching to digital platforms. It’s packing a 5″ display measuring less than 5 mm thick, with a battery lasting up to an hour of continuous video playback.

For shorter interactions, the VidCard should hold enough power for 120 to 240 short interactions. As a welcome contingency, the passive NFC system will remain functional. Whoever you share it with does not need an app to access your information. Perhaps the biggest selling point here is the real-time analytics. Owners can track this via an in-app dashboard.

Images courtesy of VidCard