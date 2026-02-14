Fiddling with keys or struggling with door passcodes seem like a thing of the past with Xthings’ Ultraloq Bolt Sense. Instead of manual controls, it offers both facial recognition and palm vein authentication for a touch-free entry system.

Dubbed as the “world’s first smart deadbolt with UWB technology,” it offers hands-free auto locking and unlocking convenience. Launched at CES 2026, the smart lock has active approach sensors that automatically starts authentication as you come within its proximity.

Meanwhile, the palm vein authentication uses infrared light to read vein patterns underneath the skin. It efficiently identifies your unique vein patterns, regardless if your hands are wet or dirty. Ultraloq Bolt Sense even works remarkably well in low light or dark conditions, as it emits its own light to capture your hand image.

This lock has a built-in WiFi and offers remote controls via a companion app. Through the app, home owners can share virtual keys, manage users, view access logs, and more. Should you want to go old school, the lock also has manual controls, including a key entry and pin code.

Moreover, Ultraloq Bolt Sense supports RFID and NFC technology (from Android devices) for tap-to-unlock, easy and secure access. Xthings also made it Matter compatible, so it supports voice commands through Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings.

This smart lock is weather protected against water, dust, heat, and cold and equipped with two power supply solutions. It runs via 8 AA batteries with a unique power-saving design that’s good for up to six months. Likewise, it is powered by a rechargeable lithium battery pack that delivers 3 times the power to last up to 1.5 years.

Images courtesy of Xthings