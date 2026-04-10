Not all projectors are bulky and heavy. As long as you are aware of the caveats, there are portable options out there. The trick is to choose a model from a reputable brand. Our choice would be the new Souncore Nebula P1i. For something with a compact physical footprint, it also boasts unique features to make it a cool entertainment platform.

It resembles older models at a glance, but these gimmicks are only available on this specific SKU. For its size, don’t expect mind-blowing visuals that rival premium 4K laser projectors. Nonetheless, its price point and versatility are appealing selling points. Up until now, it still holds the title as “the world’s first smart projector with flippable speakers.”

Since Anker is marketing this under its Soundcore subsidiary, users can expect superior audio performance. Based on the position of your Nebula P1i, a pair of fold-out speakers can rotate between 90° and 200° to direct sound where it needs to be. The top boasts a carrying handle for easy transport, while the bottom packs an adjustable stand.

Depending on a room’s layout or outdoor setup, it’s possible to configure both visual and acoustic output accordingly. “Enjoy lifelike details with TÜV‑certified 380 ANSI lumens and 1080p Full HD resolution that make every movie night pop,” writes Anker. Just sit back and relax as the automated Smart Instant Setup (IEA 3.0) handles everything.

To ensure dust and other smaller particles do not damage the optical engine, the system relies on an all-glass build, which is then sealed. The Nebula P1i runs Google TV with full support for popular streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, and other apps available through the Play Store.

Images courtesy of Anker/Soundcore