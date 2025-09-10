Designer Dongsheng Liu and Fan Xu took an unconventional approach in the air purifier design with AirGlow. Instead of the usual geometric machines vastly available in the market, theirs features an innovative design that merges air purifier and floor lamp.

Inspired by the concept of technological furniture, it integrates seamlessly into any interior setup with its visually pleasing aesthetic. It boasts a sleek and modern silhouette, characterized by its freestanding form that puts the purifier itself suspended on a pole. Its a striking presence that attracts conversation and tactile interaction be it as a purifier or a floor lamp.

AirGlow maximizes functionality and saves floor space with its dual-purpose design. As a high-performance air purifier, it uses advanced sensors that continuously monitor air quality in real time. It offers three adjustable purification levels to cater to specific needs—whether its for removing smoke, pet dander, foul odors, or simply to keep the air quality fresh and breathable.

As for its lighting feature, its reflective ambient lighting not just enhances the product’s aesthetic appeal. It also contributes to a more comfortable and relaxing home atmosphere. It supports independent brightness control and has Warm Light, Blue Light, and Red Light.

Moreover, the lighting changes accordingly with the variations in air quality for visual cues on how clean or not the air is in the room. AirGlow works quietly and elegantly trapping dust, dirt and other pollutants in the air, while also providing ambient illumination. Its meticulously innovative design is proof that functionality and elegant aesthetics can work harmoniously together and become a statement piece.

Images courtesy of Behance