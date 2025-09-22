At this year’s IFA in Berlin, Germany, the media and consumers caught a glimpse of the future. While there were plenty of forward-thinking concepts and commercial products on display, what truly drew crowds was the latest robot vacuums. From what we could gather, the standouts were EUFY’s Marswalker and Dreame’s Cyber X.

While Anker’s subsidiary hints that its latest flagship machine will hit the market soon, the same cannot be said about the other. It seems Xiaomi’s partner firm still has a lot of work to do before its SKU is ready for our homes. Perhaps there are a few kinks to work out until the team deems it ready for unsupervised action.

However, the fact that stairs are no longer barriers for a complete household cleanup is a thrilling thought indeed. When the Cyber X arrives, we won’t need to manually transport our robot vacuum cleaners up and down between floors. Demonstrations at the expo paint a perfect picture of its method of traversal.

The unit touts a set of deployable arms with grippy tank treads. These allow the Cyber X to climb up and make its way down a flight of stairs. A Smart 3D Adapt Visual System scans and plots exactly how the robot vacuum can safely tackle any given situation.

For additional safety, there is a triple braking system in place. Dreame says the high-capacity 6,400 mAh battery can completely clean up to five floors. We’re willing to bet that the Cyber X and Marswalker are going to fly off the shelves once commercially available.

Images courtesy of Dreame