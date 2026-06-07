The folks over at Colorado-based RSVR took a fundamentally different approach to hydration packs. Traditional designs are basically just backpacks with water bags in them. But the team redesigned it from the ground up. The result is the RSVR Hydration Pack, a sleek and lightweight design that sits flush against the back.

It contradicts the “bladder in a bag” format of most hydration packs, which prioritize storage over performance and user comfort. It features an ergonomic, minimalist design without the unnecessary bulk and extra sloshing. The team defined it as “athlete-driven” as it caters to both user comfort and performance.

The RSVR Hydration Pack offers a quite simple yet efficient setup. It stores a 1.8- or 2.8-liter bladder that is contoured to fit flat against the user’s back, and does not sit within a separate backpack. It has multiple baffles within the bladder that prevent the liquid from sloshing around excessively. Meanwhile, a wide waterproof zipper across the top makes it easy to fill, refill, clean, or add electrolytes.

The water bladder hooks onto a chest harness or a front vest/harness pack, which comes with six pockets for EDC storage. It can hold snacks, small essentials, and other tools on the go. Users can choose which of the two harnesses they want depending on their level of activity and comfort. The underside of the bladder has a soft-touch fabric coating to make it breathable on the user’s back.

Moreover, the RSVR Hydration Pack routes the hose/straw under the arm for aerodynamics. It optimizes hands-free, bite access to the valve and minimizes drag. The system reduces drag and bounce while keeping a slim, body-locked profile during rides or runs.

Images courtesy of RSVR Hydration