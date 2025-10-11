Are you assembling a fresh EDC kit these days? If so, don’t forget to pick up a pocket knife along with other useful items. We cannot stress the importance of a rugged and robust blade when in a pinch. Ask any seasoned adventurer, and they’ll gladly regale you with tall tales of how their trusty knife saved the day. Anyway, we’re leading up to the crowdfunding project for the new Scarab 2.0

By its name, we can gather that this is an upgrade. A quick research shows that its predecessor — aptly dubbed the Scarab 1.0 — had its fair share of fans. With a hit already on their hands, MIH does exactly what a company is expected to do. Instead of a total overhaul, the sequel teases several improvements in tow.

Upon inspection, the general design and form factor of the first version appear intact. Those who already own the original will likely appreciate this element. The first notable tweak here is the addition of a third opening mechanism. Thus, the Scarab 2.0’s business end is now deployable via button lock, flipper, and a thumb stud.

This SKU was engineered with superior ergonomics and adaptability in mind. It doesn’t matter if your dominant hand is the right or left, because this EDC blade should feel right at home. Top-quality roller bearings promise a smooth action in any condition and should stay that way with proper care.

The next enhancements of the Scarab 2.0 are the lanyard hole and four tritium slots. The former was absent on the Scarab 1.0, while the latter is a welcome feature. These are located close to the pivot pin and measure 1.5 mm x 6 mm each.

