Coffee lovers know how tedious making espresso can be. It requires skill, patience, and a lot of guesswork in finding the perfect brew temperature and the ground-to-water ratio. But modern coffee machines nowadays simplify the process using built-in smart engineering. This includes the lineup of portable espresso makers from Conqueco. This time, the brand ups its game with a new release that delivers not 15 or 18 bar. But 20-bar extraction similar to those found in industrial espresso machines.

This pocket-sized coffee maker is touted as the “world’s smallest portable espresso machine” as it lets you enjoy a brew anytime and anywhere. It weighs just 460g and is compact at just 147 x 63 x 147 mm. It fits comfortably in the hand for easy one-handed operation.

Yet, the Conqueco portable espresso machine delivers an impressive 20-bar extraction for espresso that has rich crema and aroma. It brews barista-quality coffee at the press of a button in as fast as 30 seconds. The extraction takes roughly two minutes.

This handy kitchen device has a 160ml large capacity tank that can brew multiple cups at once. It runs on a built-in USB-C rechargeable 2600mAh battery that can power over 50 cups of 160ml coffee on a single charge and over 250 cups with 40ml water refills.

The downside, though, is that Conqueco portable espresso machine only works with Nespresso-style capsules and doesn’t support adapters or ground coffee. It also works with pre-heated or hot water. Still, it lets you enjoy a variety of espresso-based drinks even while outdoors, when camping, hiking, at the gym, and more.

