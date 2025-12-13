Camping out for the Christmas holiday makes a great bonding moment for friends and family who love adventures in the cold outdoors. To keep up with the festive occassion, there should also be a feast, of which the food prep Gerber Gear’s ComplEAT Cutting Board Set can easily handle.

Forget “roughing it” out at camp with this six-piece camping cutting board and knife set. It makes meal prep a lot easier, neat, and organized. It has two dual-sided cutting boards so you can separate protein and vegetables.

One is made from bamboo and the other polypropylene, which is easy to clean at camp. Both have rubber feet for non-slip grip on surfaces during use. Then depending on your needs, you can use either the 3.25” paring knife or the 6” chef knife.

Like Gerber Gear’s knives, they are high-quality, sharp, and durable, and made with 4116 German stainless-steel blades, which are corrosion resistant and offers great edge retention cut after cut. Their handles are glass-filled polypropylene with rubber overmold textured grip for secure hold in slippery conditions.

Moreover, Gerber Gear’s ComplEAT Cutting Board Set has an extra storage space for other kitchen essentials, like condiments or cutlery. Its inner and base trays are also removable. Then when it’s time to pack up, all the pieces nest together seamlessly for secure and compact storage.

The set packs away nicely with its innovative heavy-duty locking design. Gerber Gear’s ComplEAT Cutting Board Set gives you the confidence to prepare an elaborate meal for a large group even at camp.

Images courtesy of Gerber Gear