If you want stylish cool-weather wear that attracts the right kind of attention, then Ralph Lauren’s Fleece-Lined Denim Trucker Jacket is for you. It’s a vintage-inspired denim sherpa trucker jacket that would look great on the field and on the road.

It is made from 13.2oz indigo denim for a worn-in feel with a high-pile fleece for insulation at the collar and the body lining. The collar comes with a snapped placket and the fleece lining also extends to the quilted interior of the sleeves, which feature snapped barrel cuffs.

Moreover, Ralph Lauren’s Fleece-Lined Denim Trucker Jacket boasts a shell made with 100% cotton. Its collar and body lining is 71% polyester and 29% acrylic, while the sleeve lining is 100% cupro. The fill is 83% polyester and 17% polypropylene. The leather label on the interior adds an elegant touch to a rugged design.

You can use this as a layer or on its own and not worry about rough skin contact because of its soft cotton shell. In terms of silhouette, this is a fitted jacket through the chest and waist. You can still dial in the perfect fit for your build using the adjustable snapped tabs at the back waist.

As for storage, Ralph Lauren’s Fleece-Lined Denim Trucker Jacket toned down on the pockets to maintain its neat design. There are only two snapped pockets on the chest big enough to store a card wallet or other small items. What stands out from the design is the fleece point collar that adds a good contrast to the denim shade.

