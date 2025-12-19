Traditionally, a bottle of champagne is the alcoholic beverage of choice to toast with during big celebrations. These days, it’s best to serve and drink whatever booze is available. However, nobody says it should be the cheap stuff. Bowmore is offering four exquisite expressions in its first-ever Sherry Oak Collection.

The distillery describes this fresh release as “a distinctive range of four whiskies that capture expressive dimensions of character amongst layers of flavour.” Meanwhile, those who plan to give these as gifts have the option to personalize the package.

As the youngest single malt whisky in the Sherry Oak Collection, the 12-Year-Old is an excellent starter. The liquid has a “radiant vermillion” hue with aromas of decadent vanilla, marzipan, dried fruit, red berries, and caramel. A sip delivers a palate of peaches in syrup, cinnamon, pears, lemon juice, smoke, and toasted almonds.

Next in line is the 15-Year-Old. This time around, the whisky touts a color of “subdued crimson.” A whiff mostly reminds you of cocoa beans, with notes of subtle smoke, dark chocolate, sweet dates, and Corinth raisins. Bowmore says the taste evokes essences of treacle toffee, licorice root, cedarwood, and clove spice.

What follows is the 18-Year Old with a shade of “pale mahogany.” Scents of fresh pineapple, citrus, cocoa beans, peat, dark chocolate, and rich dark chocolate define this dram. A sip unleashes flavors of cocoa beans, sultanas, orange peel, and aniseed spice.

Rounding out the Sherry Oak Collection is the 21-Year Old, flashing a tinge of “fresh auburn.” A sniff reminds drinkers of beeswax, toffee treacle, heather, and tobacco leaves. A swig unveils smoke, salt, and red berries. Bowmore is really spoiling us this holiday season.

Images courtesy of Bowmore