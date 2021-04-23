If you’re looking for a practical EDC that can handle just about any small fixes, then the Roxon Spark multitool is a good choice. It offers versatility when it comes to outdoor survival gear and home fixes.

It packs 14 tools that come in handy when you least expect it: be it indoors or outdoors. It’s a great outdoor and survival tool with the availability of a flint stone, a bottle and can opener, a knife, a saw that operates via a liner lock, scraper, and whistle. It also has a reamer, standard spring-loaded needle-nose pliers, regular pliers, and wire cutters that cut any soft and hard material. You also get a a flat screwdriver and a Phillips screwdriver.

The Roxon Spark multitool has an extra-sharp knife made of stainless steel (5cr15mov) for great corrosion resistance. Its Tanto-style, non-serrated blade can cut paper and small wood with ease. The flint stone is the highlight of this tool as its name implies. Paired with the scraper, you can start a fire when camping or cooking up a small feast outdoors.

This is a compact and lightweight gear that comes with an ergonomic frame. It uses nylon and fiber plastic for the handle and a black coated body for oxidation resistance. It only weighs 236 grams and measures 107x45x23mm when closed and 161x45x23mm when opened. Because of its compact size, you can easily carry it in a pouch or stash it in your pocket using a built-in belt clip for on-the-go use.

The best part about the Roxon Spark multitool is its locking mechanism. It ensures safety and keeps all tools lock in place when not in use.

Images courtesy of Roxon