Have you checked your garage or workshop lately? If so, you might have noticed that some tools and machines need some maintenance. Also, others probably want to add something new to open up more projects. Just like how 3D printing became mainstream, a team of designers want to do the same for another popular manufacturing process. This is the ROWND CNC Lathe.

Back then, 3D printers were insanely expensive, which is why we only see them in industrial facilities. Over time, consumer demand and advancements in technology allowed companies to offer them commercially. ROWND Precision envisions something similar, which is why they have developed a user-friendly platform for both novices and professionals.

As it stands right now, the ROWND CNC Lathe is currently still in the crowdfunding phase but has exceeded its targets with 15 days to go. As of this writing, 166 backers have pledged approximately $580,723. The fully assembled unit measures 30” x 17” x 17” and weighs around 145 pounds. Unlike freestanding models, this bad boy can be positioned on a workbench or countertop.

Like your average CNC machine, it can handle a variety of materials such as wood, aluminum, plastic, steel, brass, graphite, stone, and more. The company claims its precision can come close to that of most industrial models, which allows you to craft anything with exceptional accuracy.

It features an intuitive touch interface with wireless connectivity support for remote access via a computer or smartphone app. Surprisingly, the ROWND CNC Lathe generates noise as low as 60 decibels and as high as 75 decibels during operation. The first few tiers provide substantial discounts, while the full package includes cool extras.

Apart from the ROWND CNC Lathe, the kit comes with a laser engraver, automatic CNC drill, and Automatic tool changer. It flaunts a sleek and modern design in two-tone white/black, while a stealthy Midnight Black Edition has been unlocked since the funding hit the stretch goal. Mass production starts later this year and units will ship out by February 2024.

Images courtesy of ROWND Precision