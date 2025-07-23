New Zealand company Anew made a reusable and sustainable water bottle entirely from renewable plant materials. The aptly called Anew bottle helps solve the single-use problem. Specifically, the use of plastic bottles that only end up in landfills and contribute to pollution.

The Anew bottle is what the company calls an “example of what is possible for packaging.” It is reusable and household recyclable. It uses bio‑resins derived from renewable agricultural by‑products for its construction. The result is a BPA-free, durable, and non‑toxic alternative to plastic bottles sans compromising on aesthetics and strength.

The Anew bottle comes with a wide mouth for easy cleanup and refills, a twist-lock lid to prevent spills, and a removable silicone sleeve for grip and insulation. Aside from its sustainable material, its manufacturing process also reduces carbon emissions compared to petroleum-based counterparts.

“The production stage for our material shows that every tonne of our material produced, captures and stores up to 3 tonne of CO2 from the atmosphere…Growing plants take in carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, they use this CO2 for photosynthesis, producing sugars and more complex molecules. The carbon dioxide captured while the plant grows remains stored in our plastic material during its entire life cycle (as long as it is not incinerated).”

The Anew bottle is ideal for cold or room temperature beverages only and not for hot drinks. The company launched this year at Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide filled with premium alkaline water. You can refill it and store in your refrigerator for on-the-go hydration instead of buying plastic bottled water. It comes in three colorways, including Blue, Stone, and Dusty Pink.

Images courtesy of Anew